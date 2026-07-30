Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Millicom International Cellular to announce earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $2.1345 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, analysts expect Millicom International Cellular to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $94.18 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.58.

Insider Activity at Millicom International Cellular

In related news, insider Salvador Escalon sold 49,288 shares of Millicom International Cellular stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $4,362,480.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 165,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,634,597.44. This trade represents a 22.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 50,140 shares of company stock worth $4,425,461 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 48.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,183 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the technology company's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $50,664,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth $8,504,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIGO. Zacks Research lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $51.20 to $52.40 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $79.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Millicom International Cellular

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA, trading under the TIGO brand, is a Luxembourg‐headquartered telecommunications and media company that provides a range of mobile, cable broadband, digital television and enterprise services. Through its integrated infrastructure, the company delivers voice and data connectivity, high‐speed internet access and pay‐television packages to millions of customers, supported by ongoing investments in network coverage and capacity.

Established in 1990 by Swedish investor Jan Stenbeck, Millicom has grown into a multi‐regional operator focused primarily on Central and South America.

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