Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Millrose Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 64.96%.The firm had revenue of $196.85 million for the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Millrose Properties' conference call:

Recurring earnings increased , with second-quarter AFFO of $127.6 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, and exit run-rate AFFO of approximately $0.80 per share. The company also raised its dividend for the sixth consecutive quarter to $0.77 per share.

, with second-quarter AFFO of $127.6 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, and exit run-rate AFFO of approximately $0.80 per share. The company also raised its dividend for the sixth consecutive quarter to $0.77 per share. Invested Capital reached approximately $8.8 billion , while about $1 billion of repayments was redeployed into roughly $1.1 billion of new opportunities. Management said underwriting standards remained unchanged and reported no option terminations since the platform’s inception.

, while about $1 billion of repayments was redeployed into roughly $1.1 billion of new opportunities. Management said underwriting standards remained unchanged and reported no option terminations since the platform’s inception. Millrose continued to diversify beyond its Lennar relationship, with 32% of Invested Capital outside the Lennar Master Program Agreement and a new multifamily land-banking relationship with JPI, a Sumitomo Forestry subsidiary. Management views multifamily and potential industry M&A support as additional growth opportunities, though it described the multifamily expansion as opportunistic rather than a core strategy.

The company cited disciplined builder land inventories, improving cycle times, leaner spec inventory, and stable or improving incentives as constructive market trends. Management said recent transactions continued to carry an average underwritten gross margin of approximately 21%, with no assumed home-price appreciation.

Elevated mortgage rates, affordability pressures, incentives, and weaker delivery guidance across major public builders remain near-term housing headwinds. Although management is considering whether its leverage target can eventually rise above 33% to support opportunities such as M&A, it made no change to that limit and emphasized that investment-grade credit status and downside protection remain priorities.

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Millrose Properties Stock Performance

NYSE MRP traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,775,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34. Millrose Properties has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.39.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Millrose Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Millrose Properties's dividend payout ratio is 110.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew B. Gorson bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $121,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 35,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $963,820. This trade represents a 14.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Richman purchased 195,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 416,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,360,960. The trade was a 88.24% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 240,532 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,048. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millrose Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Millrose Properties by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,080,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,761,000 after acquiring an additional 950,421 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Millrose Properties by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 3,794,312 shares of the company's stock worth $113,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Millrose Properties by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,939,771 shares of the company's stock worth $98,806,000 after acquiring an additional 908,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Millrose Properties by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,814,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,079,000 after purchasing an additional 444,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Millrose Properties by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,204,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,844,000 after purchasing an additional 494,937 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Millrose Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Millrose Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRP

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, ownership and development of industrial and logistics properties. The company seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for modern warehouse facilities driven by e-commerce, freight distribution and last-mile delivery requirements. Millrose structures its investments to generate stable, long-term rental income through diversified lease agreements with industrial and logistics operators.

The firm's core activities include sourcing strategically located industrial assets, overseeing property management operations and executing targeted development or renovation projects.

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