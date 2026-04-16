MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) Short Interest Update

MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,668,857 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 6,179,889 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,217,031 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDXG. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDXG

MiMedx Group Trading Down 12.2%

Shares of MDXG stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,229,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,133. The company's fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.92. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.65.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.78 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Research analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company's core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx's product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx's principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

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