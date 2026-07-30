MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $3.90. MiMedx Group shares last traded at $4.0650, with a volume of 977,332 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.46 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 21.03%.

Get MiMedx Group alerts: Sign Up

Key MiMedx Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting MiMedx Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: MiMedx reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $64.4 million, exceeding analysts’ $63.5 million estimate. Management also reiterated its standalone fiscal 2026 revenue outlook of $260 million to $290 million. MIMEDX Announces Second Quarter 2026 Operating and Financial Results

MiMedx reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $64.4 million, exceeding analysts’ $63.5 million estimate. Management also reiterated its standalone fiscal 2026 revenue outlook of $260 million to $290 million. Positive Sentiment: The company agreed to acquire Sanara MedTech in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $35 per Sanara share, with an enterprise value of approximately $350 million. MiMedx expects the combination to nearly double surgical revenue, improve gross and adjusted EBITDA margins, and generate more than $20 million in annual run-rate cost synergies. MIMEDX to Acquire Sanara MedTech

The company agreed to acquire Sanara MedTech in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $35 per Sanara share, with an enterprise value of approximately $350 million. MiMedx expects the combination to nearly double surgical revenue, improve gross and adjusted EBITDA margins, and generate more than $20 million in annual run-rate cost synergies. Positive Sentiment: Following the planned Sanara transaction, management outlined 2027 revenue of well above $400 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin exceeding 20%, supporting the strategic-growth case for the deal. MiMedx outlines 2027 revenue and EBITDA targets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDXG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on MiMedx Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MiMedx Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 982,532 shares of the company's stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in MiMedx Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,518 shares of the company's stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,230,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 596,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company's stock.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 5.7%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $594.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company's core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx's product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx's principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MiMedx Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MiMedx Group wasn't on the list.

While MiMedx Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here