MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock Price Up 7.8% - What's Next?

MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) shot up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.4510. 173,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,315,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDXG. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on MiMedx Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of MiMedx Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group Trading Up 5.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $637.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.40 and a beta of 1.45.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.46 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company's core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx's product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx's principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

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