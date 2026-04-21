MiMedx Group Q1 EPS Forecast Reduced by Northland Securities

MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG - Free Report) - Analysts at Northland Securities cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for MiMedx Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. Northland Securities analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group's current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for MiMedx Group's Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.78 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 29.37%.

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Several other research firms have also recently commented on MDXG. UBS Group set a $10.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MiMedx Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDXG

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

MiMedx Group stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $482.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.65. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 982,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,230,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 596,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company's stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company's core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx's product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx's principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

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