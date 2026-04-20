MiMedx Group Q3 EPS Estimate Reduced by Northland Securities

MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Northland Securities lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a research note issued on Friday, April 17th. Northland Securities analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group's current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for MiMedx Group's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.78 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 29.37%.

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A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MDXG. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a "market outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $10.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.17.

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MiMedx Group Trading Down 0.3%

MiMedx Group stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.65. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 241,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 53,836 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company's core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx's product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx's principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

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