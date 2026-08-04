Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.5486) per share for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Mineralys Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ MLYS traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 220,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,261. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MLYS. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MLYS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric Warren sold 7,438 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $199,859.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,031,808. This trade represents a 16.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jon Congleton sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $1,960,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 614,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,058,350.94. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 237,718 shares of company stock valued at $6,218,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 19.1% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,323,750 shares of the company's stock worth $277,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,584,000 after buying an additional 1,881,976 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP grew its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 2,772,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,139,000 after buying an additional 755,302 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,809,768 shares of the company's stock worth $68,626,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 93.3% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,469,494 shares of the company's stock worth $55,723,000 after buying an additional 709,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company's stock.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

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