Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Insider David Malcom Rodman Sells 2,171 Shares of Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS - Get Free Report) insider David Malcom Rodman sold 2,171 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $65,781.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,309.90. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

David Malcom Rodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, David Malcom Rodman sold 4,584 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $114,600.00.

On Monday, June 15th, David Malcom Rodman sold 9,890 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $235,480.90.

On Friday, June 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,349 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $151,931.57.

On Wednesday, June 10th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,170 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $54,250.00.

On Monday, May 18th, David Malcom Rodman sold 417 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $11,488.35.

On Tuesday, May 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,348 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $186,377.28.

On Wednesday, May 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 14,056 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $401,720.48.

On Monday, May 11th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,171 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $64,500.41.

On Friday, April 17th, David Malcom Rodman sold 416 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $13,033.28.

On Wednesday, April 15th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,348 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $175,585.68.

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Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ MLYS traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 727,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,234. The company's fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,323,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,717,000 after buying an additional 1,176,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,352,880 shares of the company's stock worth $121,676,000 after acquiring an additional 333,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,999 shares of the company's stock worth $115,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,976 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP increased its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 37.4% during the third quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 2,772,654 shares of the company's stock worth $105,139,000 after acquiring an additional 755,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 22.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,133 shares of the company's stock worth $80,850,000 after acquiring an additional 387,641 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Mineralys Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mineralys Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mineralys Therapeutics

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

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