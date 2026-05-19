Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Insider David Malcom Rodman Sells 417 Shares

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS - Get Free Report) insider David Malcom Rodman sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $11,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 63,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,747,854.65. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

David Malcom Rodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,348 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $186,377.28.

On Wednesday, May 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 14,056 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $401,720.48.

On Monday, May 11th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,171 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $64,500.41.

On Friday, April 17th, David Malcom Rodman sold 416 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $13,033.28.

On Wednesday, April 15th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,348 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $175,585.68.

On Monday, April 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 14,058 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $373,099.32.

On Thursday, April 9th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,170 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $59,414.60.

On Thursday, March 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,348 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $173,744.76.

On Friday, March 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 14,058 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $369,163.08.

On Monday, March 9th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,171 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $58,269.64.

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Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.03. 703,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,992. The business's fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MLYS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mineralys Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mineralys Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,976 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 6,097.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,325,120 shares of the company's stock worth $48,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,737 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,708,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 6,012.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,213,265 shares of the company's stock worth $44,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company's stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

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