MiNK Therapeutics (INKT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect MiNK Therapeutics to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.20. On average, analysts expect MiNK Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MiNK Therapeutics Trading Up 5.7%

NASDAQ INKT opened at $11.70 on Thursday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company's 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research upgraded MiNK Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised MiNK Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MiNK Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MiNK Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,247 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing exosome-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform isolates and engineers naturally occurring extracellular vesicles, or exosomes, to deliver therapeutic payloads—such as mRNA, proteins and modulatory factors—directly into the tumor microenvironment. By leveraging the innate cell‐to‐cell communication properties of exosomes, MiNK aims to reprogram immune cells and overcome immune suppression within solid tumors.

MiNK's preclinical pipeline features multiple lead candidates designed to repolarize tumor‐associated macrophages and boost T cell–mediated tumor clearance.

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