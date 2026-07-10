MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Shares Down 3.6% - Should You Sell?

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 18,386 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 16,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INKT. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MiNK Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised MiNK Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Report on INKT

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.47.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.20. Equities research analysts forecast that MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,247 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing exosome-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform isolates and engineers naturally occurring extracellular vesicles, or exosomes, to deliver therapeutic payloads—such as mRNA, proteins and modulatory factors—directly into the tumor microenvironment. By leveraging the innate cell‐to‐cell communication properties of exosomes, MiNK aims to reprogram immune cells and overcome immune suppression within solid tumors.

MiNK's preclinical pipeline features multiple lead candidates designed to repolarize tumor‐associated macrophages and boost T cell–mediated tumor clearance.

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