Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) SVP Jolanda Howe Sells 1,840 Shares of Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) SVP Jolanda Howe sold 1,840 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $193,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at $134,139.46. This represents a 59.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jolanda Howe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Jolanda Howe sold 2,721 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $326,520.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Jolanda Howe sold 2,594 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $264,458.30.

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Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MIRM traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.79. 818,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,530. The company's 50-day moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average is $101.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.52. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $176.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $166.33 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,076 shares of the company's stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 37,028 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,047 shares of the company's stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $136.00 target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company's primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

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