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Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Mitie Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.27 and traded as high as GBX 209.20. Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 208.80, with a volume of 6,315,177 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 230 target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 195 price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Mitie Group from GBX 205 to GBX 200 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitie Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 192.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mitie Group

Mitie Group Price Performance

The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 166.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 171.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Mitie Group (LON:MTO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 13.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitie Group had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of GBX 561.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitie Group plc will post 10.9360519 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mitie Group news, insider Phillip Bentley sold 248,985 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165, for a total value of £410,825.25. Also, insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 99,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165, for a total value of £164,226.15. Insiders bought a total of 3,812 shares of company stock valued at $569,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company's stock.

Mitie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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