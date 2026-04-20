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Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Mitsubishi logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down at the open to $28.85 from $31.675 but later traded around $31.30; the name was handling light volume (1,611 shares) and was roughly down 2%.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a "neutral" rating, joining two other analysts in a consensus Hold view on the stock.
  • Quarterly results beat expectations: Mitsubishi reported $0.43 EPS vs. $0.37 estimate and revenue of $32.18B vs. $27.57B, while analysts forecast about 1.6 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Mitsubishi Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.6750, but opened at $28.85. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 1,611 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mitsubishi in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitsubishi has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSBHF

Mitsubishi Stock Down 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $123.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi is a long-established Japanese business family and brand that today encompasses a group of independent companies operating across a wide range of industries. The Mitsubishi name traces back to the late 19th century and the founding of a shipping firm that grew into a diversified industrial and trading conglomerate. Over time the original zaibatsu was reorganized into a number of separately managed companies that nonetheless share the Mitsubishi mark and coordinate through cross-shareholdings and business relationships.

Companies using the Mitsubishi name are active in sectors including industrial machinery and heavy equipment, automotive manufacturing, electrical and electronic equipment, chemicals and materials, energy and natural resources, trading and logistics, finance and banking, real estate, and food and consumer products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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