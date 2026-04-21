Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Trading Down 5.3% - Should You Sell?

Mitsubishi Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF - Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. 1,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 22,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.6750.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mitsubishi in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Stock Down 2.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.58. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 3.99%.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi is a long-established Japanese business family and brand that today encompasses a group of independent companies operating across a wide range of industries. The Mitsubishi name traces back to the late 19th century and the founding of a shipping firm that grew into a diversified industrial and trading conglomerate. Over time the original zaibatsu was reorganized into a number of separately managed companies that nonetheless share the Mitsubishi mark and coordinate through cross-shareholdings and business relationships.

Companies using the Mitsubishi name are active in sectors including industrial machinery and heavy equipment, automotive manufacturing, electrical and electronic equipment, chemicals and materials, energy and natural resources, trading and logistics, finance and banking, real estate, and food and consumer products.

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