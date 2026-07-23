Mizuho Cuts Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $34.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price target points to a potential upside of 5.91% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.21.

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Super Micro Computer Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $32.10. 55,770,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,831,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.94. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company's revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 49,806 shares of the company's stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,782 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,789 shares of the company's stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,098 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 70,389 shares of the company's stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,389 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,299 shares of the company's stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 70,021 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 27,103.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 48,694 shares of the company's stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 48,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro’s preliminary Q4 update showed more than $60 billion in new orders, reinforcing demand for its AI server platforms and improving revenue visibility. Reuters article

Super Micro’s preliminary Q4 update showed more than $60 billion in new orders, reinforcing demand for its AI server platforms and improving revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Gross margin guidance jumped to 15%–17%, a major beat that signals stronger profitability and helped fuel the stock’s rally. WSJ article

Gross margin guidance jumped to 15%–17%, a major beat that signals stronger profitability and helped fuel the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary says SMCI still has substantial upside as AI infrastructure spending accelerates and valuation remains below many peers. Seeking Alpha article

Bullish commentary says SMCI still has substantial upside as AI infrastructure spending accelerates and valuation remains below many peers. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed near-term earnings estimates and noted that revenue may land at the low end of guidance, which tempers the enthusiasm around the quarter. Analyst update

Some analysts trimmed near-term earnings estimates and noted that revenue may land at the low end of guidance, which tempers the enthusiasm around the quarter. Negative Sentiment: Competitive comparison articles highlighted rivals like Dell, HPE, and Western Digital as potentially better positioned, which may keep pressure on sentiment if investors rotate within AI hardware. Yahoo Finance article

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

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