Mizuho Downgrades Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) to Strong Sell

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

CRCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Circle Internet Group from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $112.81.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRCL

Circle Internet Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CRCL opened at $63.28 on Monday. Circle Internet Group has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $262.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion and a PE ratio of -19.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.26.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $694.13 million during the quarter. Circle Internet Group had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Circle Internet Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Circle Internet Group

In other news, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 26,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $1,703,957.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 725,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,331,845.20. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 3,032 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $203,629.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,254,317.36. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,966,527 shares of company stock valued at $156,751,921. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Circle Internet Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

Trending Headlines about Circle Internet Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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