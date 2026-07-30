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Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.96 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Mizuho Financial Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Mizuho Financial Group reported quarterly EPS of $2.13, exceeding the $0.17 analyst consensus by $1.96. Revenue reached $8.55 billion versus expectations of $5.51 billion, with a 16.35% net margin and 11.90% return on equity.
  • Shares rose 5.4% to $10.34 following the results, near the company’s 52-week high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of approximately $127.65 billion.
  • Institutional ownership stands at 3.26%, with several investors increasing their positions during the fourth quarter. Analyst coverage remains favorable, with the stock carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.96, FiscalAI reports. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $10.34. 4,429,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,008. The company has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $10.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02.

Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the bank's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,524 shares of the bank's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mizuho Financial Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MFG

About Mizuho Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc is a major Japanese banking and financial services holding company headquartered in Tokyo. The group operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide a full range of retail, corporate and investment banking services. Its core businesses include deposit-taking and lending, transaction banking, cash management, trade finance and treasury services for both individual and institutional clients.

Beyond traditional commercial banking, Mizuho offers securities and capital markets services, investment banking, underwriting, M&A advisory, and asset management through its securities and trust banking arms.

Read More

Earnings History for Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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