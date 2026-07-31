Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $345.00 to $355.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Mizuho's price target points to a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock's current price.

APD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $329.71.

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Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $7.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 609,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $229.11 and a 1-year high of $314.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.63.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.390-13.490 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 197.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 281,861 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $79,498,000 after acquiring an additional 187,142 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,777 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

Air Products and Chemicals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Air Products and Chemicals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings and guidance exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS was $3.47, above the $3.34 consensus and up from $3.09 a year earlier. Air Products raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.39-$13.49, above the $13.22 analyst consensus, and forecast fourth-quarter EPS of $3.55-$3.65 versus expectations of $3.52. Air Products Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

Adjusted EPS was $3.47, above the $3.34 consensus and up from $3.09 a year earlier. Air Products raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.39-$13.49, above the $13.22 analyst consensus, and forecast fourth-quarter EPS of $3.55-$3.65 versus expectations of $3.52. Positive Sentiment: Underlying operating trends improved. Higher on-site volumes, pricing and favorable currency contributed to the earnings beat, while adjusted operating income reached $810 million. Revenue increased 4.6% year over year to $3.16 billion. APD Q3 Earnings Beat on Volume Growth, Sales Miss Estimates

Higher on-site volumes, pricing and favorable currency contributed to the earnings beat, while adjusted operating income reached $810 million. Revenue increased 4.6% year over year to $3.16 billion. Positive Sentiment: Air Products announced a long-term Taiwan electronics agreement covering four air-separation units, bulk-gas systems and underground pipelines, potentially strengthening growth in semiconductor-related demand. It also finalized a renewable-ammonia marketing agreement with Yara for the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project. Air Products Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

Air Products announced a long-term Taiwan electronics agreement covering four air-separation units, bulk-gas systems and underground pipelines, potentially strengthening growth in semiconductor-related demand. It also finalized a renewable-ammonia marketing agreement with Yara for the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project. Neutral Sentiment: Management expects fiscal 2026 capital expenditures of approximately $3.5 billion, down from the previously incurred $2.9 billion Louisiana-related charge and earlier investment plans. The lower spending could improve capital discipline but may also signal slower project expansion.

Management expects fiscal 2026 capital expenditures of approximately $3.5 billion, down from the previously incurred $2.9 billion Louisiana-related charge and earlier investment plans. The lower spending could improve capital discipline but may also signal slower project expansion. Negative Sentiment: GAAP results were severely affected by project exits. The company reported a $6.47 per-share loss and a $2.1 billion operating loss, versus a profit in the prior-year quarter, after deciding not to proceed with the Louisiana Clean Energy Complex and discontinuing an Arizona zero-carbon liquid-hydrogen facility and other clean-energy projects. Air Products Swings to 3Q Loss After Project Exits

The company reported a $6.47 per-share loss and a $2.1 billion operating loss, versus a profit in the prior-year quarter, after deciding not to proceed with the Louisiana Clean Energy Complex and discontinuing an Arizona zero-carbon liquid-hydrogen facility and other clean-energy projects. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $3.16 billion narrowly missed the $3.20 billion consensus, limiting the impact of the earnings beat and raising questions about demand growth despite favorable pricing and volumes.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Further Reading

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