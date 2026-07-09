Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Stock

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $86.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Mizuho's price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AIG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on American International Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised American International Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.83.

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American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. American International Group has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.22. American International Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,782,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,371,853 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,400,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,246 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,618,321 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,336,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210,363 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American International Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,046,055 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,045,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,256,290 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $805,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company's stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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