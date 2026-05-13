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Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
Essential Properties Realty Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Mizuho lowered its price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37 to $34, while keeping an outperform rating on the stock.
  • The stock has drawn mixed analyst views overall: UBS raised its target to $40, while Wall Street Zen cut its rating to sell; consensus still sits at a Buy with an average target of $36.55.
  • Essential Properties Realty Trust recently reported Q1 earnings of $0.28 per share, missing estimates, even though revenue came in above forecasts and rose 22.8% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:EPRT opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $34.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 43.46%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 19,657 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $630,989.70. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 76,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,456,452.50. This trade represents a 20.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Webb Salisbury sold 5,851 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $186,529.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,310 shares in the company, valued at $264,922.80. This represents a 41.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanderbilt University boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 36,078 shares of the company's stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company's stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company's stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: EPRT is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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