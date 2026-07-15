Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS) Stock Price

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 248.77% from the stock's previous close.

SENS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.20.

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Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of SENS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.16. 315,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,586. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $215.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.99. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 213.87% and a negative return on equity of 129.97%. The business had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder purchased 22,686 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $126,134.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 144,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $804,170.60. The trade was a 18.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SENS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. GSK plc acquired a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company's stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes long-term implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. The company’s primary product family is the Eversense system, which combines a small subcutaneously implanted sensor, a removable external transmitter, and companion smartphone applications to provide continuous glucose readings and alerts. Senseonics positions its technology as an alternative to wearable patch-style CGMs by offering multi-month sensor longevity and on-body vibration alerts delivered through the transmitter.

Senseonics supports clinical and commercial activities that include research and development, regulatory engagement, manufacturing and distribution, and training for healthcare providers who perform sensor insertion and removal.

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