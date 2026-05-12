Mizuho Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $515.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $415.00 to $515.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Mizuho's price target points to a potential upside of 12.25% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $391.54.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8%

AMD stock opened at $458.79 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $106.98 and a 52 week high of $469.22. The company has a market capitalization of $748.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40. The firm's 50-day moving average is $253.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $26,550,742.26. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,672 shares of company stock valued at $70,135,070. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 398,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $80,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Burling Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the first quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 230.4% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 316,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $64,322,000 after acquiring an additional 220,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 72.3% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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