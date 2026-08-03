Mizuho Increases Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $74.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Mizuho's target price indicates a potential upside of 3.13% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ES. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.92.

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Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $71.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.77. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,512,198 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,198,996,000 after purchasing an additional 697,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,013,053 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,886,119,000 after buying an additional 1,265,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,907 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $646,233,000 after acquiring an additional 194,781 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,546,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $642,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,879,604 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $395,874,000 after acquiring an additional 238,723 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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