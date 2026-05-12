Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the cryptocurrency exchange's stock. Mizuho's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.66% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COIN. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $340.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $251.01.

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Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $216.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $139.36 and a one year high of $444.64. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.38.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 12.20%.Coinbase Global's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 377,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,440,200. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 29,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 546.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 181 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Negative Sentiment: H.C. Wainwright slashed its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Coinbase from $1.27 to $0.05, signaling a much weaker near-term earnings outlook. Coinbase Global, Inc. estimate update

H.C. Wainwright slashed its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Coinbase from $1.27 to $0.05, signaling a much weaker near-term earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: The firm also cut its Q3 2026 EPS forecast to $0.56 from $1.53, reinforcing concerns that trading or transaction activity may soften. Coinbase Global, Inc. estimate update

The firm also cut its Q3 2026 EPS forecast to $0.56 from $1.53, reinforcing concerns that trading or transaction activity may soften. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS estimates were reduced to $1.30 from $5.19, a major downgrade that could weigh on valuation expectations for COIN stock. Coinbase Global, Inc. estimate update

FY2026 EPS estimates were reduced to $1.30 from $5.19, a major downgrade that could weigh on valuation expectations for COIN stock. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the cuts, H.C. Wainwright still rates Coinbase a Buy and keeps a $310 price target, suggesting the long-term thesis remains intact. Coinbase Global, Inc. estimate update

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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