Mizuho Lowers WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Price Target to $23.00

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho's target price suggests a potential upside of 290.03% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded WAVE Life Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.53.

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WAVE Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of WVE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,251. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88. WAVE Life Sciences has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -1.26.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). WAVE Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 50.36% and a negative net margin of 309.73%.The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. Analysts forecast that WAVE Life Sciences will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the company's stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,124 shares of the company's stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAVE Life Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting WAVE Life Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: WAVE said its management team will participate in two investor conferences in August. The presentations could provide additional visibility into the company’s RNA-medicine pipeline and clinical development plans, potentially giving investors new information on future catalysts. Wave Life Sciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WAVE said its management team will participate in two investor conferences in August. The presentations could provide additional visibility into the company’s RNA-medicine pipeline and clinical development plans, potentially giving investors new information on future catalysts. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its Q3 2026 EPS forecast to a loss of $0.29 from $0.30 and its Q4 forecast to a loss of $0.28 from $0.29. The firm maintained a Buy rating, indicating continued confidence in WAVE’s longer-term opportunity despite ongoing losses. HC Wainwright estimates and rating

HC Wainwright raised its Q3 2026 EPS forecast to a loss of $0.29 from $0.30 and its Q4 forecast to a loss of $0.28 from $0.29. The firm maintained a rating, indicating continued confidence in WAVE’s longer-term opportunity despite ongoing losses. Neutral Sentiment: Although the near-term EPS estimates improved, WAVE is still expected to remain unprofitable, with consensus full-year EPS of approximately negative $1.12. The company’s recent results also showed a $0.34 quarterly loss and revenue of $2.27 million, below the $7.45 million consensus estimate, underscoring its financial and execution risks.

Although the near-term EPS estimates improved, WAVE is still expected to remain unprofitable, with consensus full-year EPS of approximately negative $1.12. The company’s recent results also showed a $0.34 quarterly loss and revenue of $2.27 million, below the $7.45 million consensus estimate, underscoring its financial and execution risks. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright reduced its FY2026 EPS estimate to a loss of $1.05 from $1.01 and lowered estimates for FY2027 through FY2030. The revisions imply slower progress toward profitability than previously expected, even though the analyst retained its Buy rating. HC Wainwright long-term EPS estimates

HC Wainwright reduced its FY2026 EPS estimate to a loss of $1.05 from $1.01 and lowered estimates for FY2027 through FY2030. The revisions imply slower progress toward profitability than previously expected, even though the analyst retained its Buy rating. Negative Sentiment: Wedbush cut its WAVE price target to $12, while Citigroup reduced its target to $19. The lower targets may weigh on sentiment, though both remain above the stock’s recent trading level and the reports did not indicate a change in the company’s underlying clinical outlook. Wedbush cuts WAVE price target Citigroup cuts WAVE price target

WAVE Life Sciences Company Profile

WAVE Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on the discovery and development of stereopure oligonucleotide therapies designed to address serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Leveraging proprietary chemistry and precision synthesis, WAVE engineers drug candidates with defined stereochemistry to optimize potency, safety and manufacturability. This approach aims to enhance target specificity and improve therapeutic profiles compared with traditional oligonucleotide medicines.

The company's pipeline includes programs in neuromuscular disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and neurodegenerative conditions including Huntington's disease, as well as early-stage cardiovascular and liver indications.

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