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Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Shares Up 5.4% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Mkango Resources logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shares rose 5.4% to GBX 46.37 (intraday high GBX 49) on Tuesday with roughly 8.97 million shares traded—a 414% increase versus average daily volume.
  • The company has a market cap of £161.9M and is currently unprofitable (P/E -10.10); it is trading below its 200‑day simple moving average (200‑day SMA GBX 50.12).
  • Mkango's strategy is to develop sustainable rare earths for EVs and clean tech—having completed a Songwe Hill feasibility study in Malawi and partnering with Grupa Azoty PULAWY to pursue a separation plant in Poland.
  • Five stocks we like better than Mkango Resources.

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA - Get Free Report) was up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 49 and last traded at GBX 46.37. Approximately 8,974,195 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 414% from the average daily volume of 1,744,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.

Mkango Resources Stock Up 5.4%

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.12. The firm has a market cap of £161.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -38.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Mkango Resources

(Get Free Report)

Mkango's corporate strategy is to develop new sustainable primary and secondary sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean technologies. This integrated Mine, Refine, Recycle strategy differentiates Mkango from its peers, uniquely positioning the Company in the rare earths sector. Mkango released a Feasibility Study for Songwe Hill, Malawi, in July 2022. Malawi is known as "The Warm Heart of Africa", a stable democracy with existing road, rail and power infrastructure, and new infrastructure developments underway. In parallel, Mkango recently announced that Mkango and Grupa Azoty PULAWY, Poland's leading chemical company and the second largest manufacturer of nitrogen and compound fertilizers in the European Union, have agreed to work together towards development of a rare earth Separation Plant at Pulawy in Poland.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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