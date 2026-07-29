MKS (MKSI) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.93 per share and revenue of $1.2050 billion for the quarter. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. MKS had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MKS to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MKS Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $285.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.54 and a 200-day moving average of $283.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.93. MKS has a 52-week low of $88.49 and a 52-week high of $447.62.

MKS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. MKS's payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MKS from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MKS from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of MKS in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MKS from $374.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MKS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKSI

Insider Activity at MKS

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,500 shares of MKS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.50, for a total transaction of $826,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,341 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,700.50. This trade represents a 13.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John Tseng-Chung Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.48, for a total transaction of $3,154,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,696 shares in the company, valued at $45,648,694.08. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,949 shares of company stock valued at $17,446,108. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MKS by 44.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $97,635,000 after purchasing an additional 301,223 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MKS by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 878,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $87,249,000 after buying an additional 340,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $139,131,000 after buying an additional 24,349 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MKS by 16.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $105,235,000 after buying an additional 117,563 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MKS by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $130,597,000 after acquiring an additional 371,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company's stock.

MKS Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

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