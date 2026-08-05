MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.270-3.890 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

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MKS Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $7.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $313.10. 2,358,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.98. MKS has a one year low of $88.49 and a one year high of $447.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.39. MKS had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 8.06%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. MKS has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. MKS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKSI. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MKS in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of MKS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on MKS from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MKS from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded MKS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $383.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKSI

Insider Activity at MKS

In other news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.50, for a total transaction of $826,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,400,700.50. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 8,810 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.48, for a total value of $2,779,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $315.48. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,406 shares of company stock worth $17,577,866. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS by 2,170.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 133,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $21,259,000 after acquiring an additional 127,176 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MKS by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MKS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MKS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

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