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M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
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M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and traded as high as $12.01. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 365,004 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MURGY shares. Erste Group Bank cut M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39.

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.25. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $22.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.86 billion. Equities research analysts expect that M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft OTCMKTS: MURGY, commonly known as Munich Re, is a global reinsurance company headquartered in Munich, Germany. The firm's core business is providing reinsurance solutions to primary insurers, covering property–casualty and life & health risks. Munich Re also offers specialty reinsurance products for complex or large-scale exposures and develops tailored risk-transfer solutions for clients facing catastrophic, industrial, or longevity risks.

In addition to its reinsurance operations, Munich Re conducts primary insurance activities through its ERGO Group subsidiary, which markets life, health, property & casualty, and legal protection insurance to retail and corporate customers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Right Now?

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