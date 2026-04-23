Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 20.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Mobileye Global's conference call:

Q1 beat and guidance raised — Revenue rose 27% year‑over‑year to $558M, adjusted operating income increased 61%, operating cash flow was $75M, and management pushed the 2026 outlook toward the high end while announcing a share buyback.

— Revenue rose 27% year‑over‑year to $558M, adjusted operating income increased 61%, operating cash flow was $75M, and management pushed the 2026 outlook toward the high end while announcing a share buyback. ADAS demand is strong but mixed for margins — higher ADAS fitment and robust Chinese OEM export volumes drove unit upside, but the increased China mix and some dual‑chip programs exert downward pressure on ASPs and revenue‑to‑profit conversion.

Advanced products show execution progress — a successful 2,000+ km SuperVision test on production EyeQ6 High and Volkswagen/MOIA pre‑series Robotaxi production and U.S. testing support the target of driver‑out validation by end‑2026 and EU homologation in H1 2027.

Accounting and acquisition effects weighed on GAAP results — the company recorded a $3.8B goodwill impairment in Q1 and completed the Mentee acquisition (introducing future share‑based compensation vesting through 2028/2030), though buybacks are intended to offset dilution.

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Mobileye Global Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of MBLY stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,450,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,134,874. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $9.30 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Mobileye Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Arete Research downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $15.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MBLY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,360,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 131.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,383,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,181 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 436.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,489,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,257 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,050,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 65.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,448 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mobileye Global this week:

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc NASDAQ: MBLY is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye's core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

Further Reading

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