Free Trial
→ MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at BNP Paribas Exane

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Mobileye Global logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BNP Paribas Exane cut its price target on Mobileye to $8.50 (from $11.50) and kept a "neutral" rating, implying only about an 8% upside from the recent close.
  • Several brokerages have lowered targets and adjusted ratings recently; MarketBeat's consensus is a "Hold" with a consensus target of $14.79.
  • Shares trade near $7.86 with a market cap of $6.4 billion and a 52-week range of $6.47–$20.18, while recent quarterly revenue fell 9% year-over-year and the company posted a negative net margin (~-20.7%).
  • Five stocks we like better than Mobileye Global.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $11.50 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane's target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MBLY. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research raised Mobileye Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Mobileye Global from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MBLY

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Mobileye Global stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,952,342. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 20.70%.The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 465.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc NASDAQ: MBLY is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye's core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Mobileye Global Right Now?

Before you consider Mobileye Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mobileye Global wasn't on the list.

While Mobileye Global currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines