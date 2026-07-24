Moderna (MRNA) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect Moderna to announce earnings of ($2.00) per share and revenue of $103.0950 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.38). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 143.55%.The firm had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.52) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 260.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Moderna to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $57.02 on Friday. Moderna has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The stock's 50 day moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 3,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,373,400. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 9,263 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $433,878.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $183,800.16. This represents a 70.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,088 shares of company stock worth $6,193,713. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $95,209,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 15.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,216,163 shares of the company's stock worth $212,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Moderna by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,788,951 shares of the company's stock worth $52,775,000 after buying an additional 987,312 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,192,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Moderna by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,779,309 shares of the company's stock worth $49,091,000 after acquiring an additional 813,974 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Moderna from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

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