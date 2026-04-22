Moelis & Company (MC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.7320 per share and revenue of $410.8290 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.37. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 15.36%.The company had revenue of $487.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Moelis & Company to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Moelis & Company Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:MC opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $78.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87. The stock's fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.61.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Moelis & Company's payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 2,765 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $172,065.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 4,981 shares in the company, valued at $309,967.63. This trade represents a 35.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,155 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,906 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 419 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 76,913 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 89.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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