Mohawk Industries' (MHK) "Neutral" Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $122.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $149.00. Bank of America's price target suggests a potential upside of 12.22% from the company's current price.

MHK has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $121.00 to $96.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $143.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $133.64.

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Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK opened at $108.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $94.56 and a 52-week high of $143.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.33. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $293,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,893 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,270,735.40. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,246,336 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company's stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 491.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 200,382 shares of the company's stock worth $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 166,485 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 81.9% during the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company's stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.1% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 122,638 shares of the company's stock worth $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 455.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,840 shares of the company's stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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