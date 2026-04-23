Mohawk Industries (MHK) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $2.7385 billion for the quarter. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.68 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of MHK stock opened at $108.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $94.56 and a twelve month high of $143.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $121.00 to $96.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Mohawk Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $130.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mohawk Industries

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $293,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,270,735.40. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,246,336 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,530 shares of the company's stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 15,915 shares of the company's stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 25,138 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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