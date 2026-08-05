Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) CEO Jeffrey Lorberbaum Sells 53,314 Shares

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Lorberbaum sold 53,314 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $7,014,522.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,315,700. The trade was a 84.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.63. The company's stock had a trading volume of 915,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,022. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.99 and a 1-year high of $143.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.67. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $1.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 4.15%.The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,095,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the period. LifeGoal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 220 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company's stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 338.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mohawk Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $155 and maintained a Buy rating, citing confidence in Mohawk’s earnings recovery and operating improvements. Wells Fargo also increased its target to $125, although it retained an Equal Weight rating. Analyst price-target updates

citing confidence in Mohawk’s earnings recovery and operating improvements. Wells Fargo also increased its target to $125, although it retained an Equal Weight rating. Positive Sentiment: Mohawk’s second-quarter results substantially exceeded expectations. EPS was $3.67 versus the $2.58 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.99 billion compared with expectations of $2.79 billion. Revenue increased 6.8% year over year, helped by pricing, productivity and stronger product execution. Mohawk Q2 earnings analysis

EPS was $3.67 versus the $2.58 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.99 billion compared with expectations of $2.79 billion. Revenue increased 6.8% year over year, helped by pricing, productivity and stronger product execution. Positive Sentiment: Productivity initiatives, restructuring benefits, pricing actions and improved cash generation strengthen the recovery case, even as the housing market remains challenging. Mohawk guided to third-quarter EPS of $2.38-$2.48. Mohawk investment analysis

strengthen the recovery case, even as the housing market remains challenging. Mohawk guided to third-quarter EPS of $2.38-$2.48. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are now focused on margin durability. The next catalyst is evidence that wider margins can persist without comparable tariff-refund benefits, particularly while residential flooring demand remains subdued. Margin durability analysis

The next catalyst is evidence that wider margins can persist without comparable tariff-refund benefits, particularly while residential flooring demand remains subdued. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is adding caution. Director Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares for approximately $920,640, reducing her position by nearly half. Chief Accounting Officer David Lee Repp separately sold 225 shares for about $29,383. The transactions are not necessarily fundamental signals, but may pressure sentiment after the recent rally. Suzanne Helen SEC filing David Repp SEC filing

Director Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares for approximately $920,640, reducing her position by nearly half. Chief Accounting Officer David Lee Repp separately sold 225 shares for about $29,383. The transactions are not necessarily fundamental signals, but may pressure sentiment after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and analyst caution may limit near-term upside. Wells Fargo and Barclays maintain neutral ratings, while the consensus price target of $130.50 is below recent trading levels. Weak housing demand remains a key risk to the recovery. Mohawk recent performance analysis

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore set a $110.00 price target on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $130.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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