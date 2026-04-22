Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Robert W. Baird

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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MHK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Mohawk Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $121.00 to $96.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $130.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $108.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average of $114.04. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $94.56 and a 12 month high of $143.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.43%.The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $293,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,270,735.40. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,246,336 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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