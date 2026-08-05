Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) insider Suzanne Helen sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $920,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,000.64. This represents a 49.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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Mohawk Industries Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of MHK stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.90. The company had a trading volume of 286,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.92. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.99 and a twelve month high of $143.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $112.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.59.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $1.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 4.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Mohawk Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mohawk Industries

More Mohawk Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mohawk Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $155 and reiterated a Buy rating. The new target suggests additional upside and reflects confidence in Mohawk’s earnings recovery, pricing actions, productivity improvements and restructuring benefits. Truist price-target report

The new target suggests additional upside and reflects confidence in Mohawk’s earnings recovery, pricing actions, productivity improvements and restructuring benefits. Positive Sentiment: Mohawk’s second-quarter results significantly exceeded expectations. EPS was $3.67 versus the $2.58 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.99 billion compared with the $2.79 billion forecast. Revenue increased 6.8% year over year, helped by pricing, productivity and improved product execution. Q2 earnings analysis

EPS was $3.67 versus the $2.58 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.99 billion compared with the $2.79 billion forecast. Revenue increased 6.8% year over year, helped by pricing, productivity and improved product execution. Positive Sentiment: Recent share gains have been supported by visible margin progress and stronger cash generation. Investors are encouraged by productivity initiatives, pricing and restructuring benefits, although the recovery is occurring against a subdued housing backdrop. Recent MHK performance analysis

Investors are encouraged by productivity initiatives, pricing and restructuring benefits, although the recovery is occurring against a subdued housing backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Margin durability is the main test for the recovery. Investors want confirmation that expanded margins can persist without comparable tariff-refund support, particularly if residential flooring demand remains soft. Margin durability analysis

Investors want confirmation that expanded margins can persist without comparable tariff-refund support, particularly if residential flooring demand remains soft. Negative Sentiment: Analyst opinions remain mixed. Wells Fargo raised its target to $125 but maintained Equal Weight, while Baird reportedly maintained a neutral stance despite updating its outlook. Their targets are below the recent trading level, signaling valuation concerns. Wells Fargo analyst report Baird analyst report

Wells Fargo raised its target to $125 but maintained Equal Weight, while Baird reportedly maintained a neutral stance despite updating its outlook. Their targets are below the recent trading level, signaling valuation concerns. Negative Sentiment: Chief Accounting Officer David Lee Repp sold 225 shares for approximately $29,383, reducing his direct holdings by 11.19%. The relatively small transaction is only a modest negative signal. SEC insider transaction filing

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,219,318 shares of the company's stock worth $316,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,856,000 after buying an additional 39,556 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $199,948,000 after buying an additional 251,012 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,186,400 shares of the company's stock worth $129,674,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,102,574 shares of the company's stock worth $120,513,000 after acquiring an additional 186,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company's stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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