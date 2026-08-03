Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price target points to a potential upside of 7.34% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MHK. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $122.00 price target (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $110.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $126.58.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.1%

MHK opened at $122.98 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $92.99 and a fifty-two week high of $143.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average of $111.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 4.15%.The firm's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $527,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,638,250. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,875,302.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,492.04. This trade represents a 54.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,186 shares of company stock worth $4,460,321. Insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,219,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,962,000 after buying an additional 80,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,831 shares of the company's stock worth $200,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,556 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $199,948,000 after acquiring an additional 251,012 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,186,400 shares of the company's stock worth $129,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,102,574 shares of the company's stock worth $120,513,000 after purchasing an additional 186,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company's stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mohawk Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mohawk Industries wasn't on the list.

While Mohawk Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here