Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Up 6.4% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Molecular Partners AG Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOLN - Get Free Report) were up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.18. 6,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 2,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOLN. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOLN

Molecular Partners Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Molecular Partners AG Sponsored ADR will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Molecular Partners

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Molecular Partners stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Molecular Partners AG Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOLN - Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,543 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC's holdings in Molecular Partners were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company's stock.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, specializing in the design and development of DARPin® (Designed Ankyrin Repeat Protein) therapies. These small, modular proteins are engineered to bind with high specificity and affinity to disease-relevant targets. The company's technology platform aims to deliver novel treatments across multiple therapeutic areas by leveraging the unique properties of DARPins, including stability, tissue penetration and multi-specific binding capabilities.

The company's development pipeline spans infectious diseases, ophthalmology and oncology.

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