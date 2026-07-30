Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $3.0860 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 16.14%.The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE TAP opened at $42.69 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.42. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Molson Coors Beverage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.05%.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,245 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $52,912.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $419,517.50. The trade was a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,208 shares of the company's stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $45.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.00.

View Our Latest Report on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada's Molson and the United States' Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

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