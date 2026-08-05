Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 660 and last traded at GBX 657, with a volume of 194074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 632.50.

Get Molten Ventures alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 877 price target on shares of Molten Ventures in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 638.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 595.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 535.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.96.

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported GBX 69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 1,770 million for the quarter. Molten Ventures had a net margin of 75.09% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Equities analysts predict that Molten Ventures Plc will post 36.9209809 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molten Ventures news, insider Stuart Malcolm Chapman sold 36,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 616, for a total transaction of £223,798.96. Also, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson acquired 8,589 shares of Molten Ventures stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 579 per share, with a total value of £49,730.31. Insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

Molten Ventures is a leading British venture capital firm backing Europe's highest-growth private technology companies. Our expert investment team stay ahead of the curve, identifying transformative trends and next-generation companies before they break through. We combine multiple pools of capital to invest at all stages of the business lifecycle—from seed and early stage to growth and late stage—focusing on disruptive sectors like Spacetech, Fintech, and AI. Our strategy is simple: back bold ideas, scale them with capital and expertise, and unlock high-value exits—whether through strategic acquisitions, trade buy-outs, or IPOs.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Molten Ventures, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Molten Ventures wasn't on the list.

While Molten Ventures currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here