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Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Molten Ventures logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Molten Ventures shares reached a new 52-week high of GBX 660 and last traded at GBX 657, above the previous close of GBX 632.50.
  • Analysts maintain a positive outlook: Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating with a GBX 877 target, while the broader analyst consensus is also “Buy” with a GBX 638.67 target.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 69, revenue of GBX 1,770 million and a 75.09% net margin. Insider activity was mixed, with one insider buying shares and another selling £223,799 worth.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Shares of Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 660 and last traded at GBX 657, with a volume of 194074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 632.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 877 price target on shares of Molten Ventures in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 638.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 595.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 535.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.96.

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported GBX 69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 1,770 million for the quarter. Molten Ventures had a net margin of 75.09% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Equities analysts predict that Molten Ventures Plc will post 36.9209809 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molten Ventures news, insider Stuart Malcolm Chapman sold 36,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 616, for a total transaction of £223,798.96. Also, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson acquired 8,589 shares of Molten Ventures stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 579 per share, with a total value of £49,730.31. Insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molten Ventures is a leading British venture capital firm backing Europe's highest-growth private technology companies. Our expert investment team stay ahead of the curve, identifying transformative trends and next-generation companies before they break through. We combine multiple pools of capital to invest at all stages of the business lifecycle—from seed and early stage to growth and late stage—focusing on disruptive sectors like Spacetech, Fintech, and AI. Our strategy is simple: back bold ideas, scale them with capital and expertise, and unlock high-value exits—whether through strategic acquisitions, trade buy-outs, or IPOs.

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