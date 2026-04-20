Free Trial
→ MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Molten Ventures logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hit a new 52-week high—the stock traded intraday as high as GBX 535 and last traded at GBX 520.16 on volume of 14,674 shares, though it was reported down 1.9% from the prior close.
  • Key financial metrics—market capitalization £892.30 million, P/E ratio 8.40, current ratio 261.33, quick ratio 4.37, debt-to-equity 9.40, and a beta of 1.86 with 50- and 200-day SMAs around GBX 468–469.
  • Business focus—Molten Ventures is a British venture capital firm that backs high‑growth European private tech companies across stages, concentrating on sectors like Spacetech, Fintech, and AI.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Molten Ventures.

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 535 and last traded at GBX 520.16, with a volume of 14674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 527.50.

Molten Ventures Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a current ratio of 261.33, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £892.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 468.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 467.90.

About Molten Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Molten Ventures is a leading British venture capital firm backing Europe's highest-growth private technology companies. Our expert investment team stay ahead of the curve, identifying transformative trends and next-generation companies before they break through. We combine multiple pools of capital to invest at all stages of the business lifecycle—from seed and early stage to growth and late stage—focusing on disruptive sectors like Spacetech, Fintech, and AI. Our strategy is simple: back bold ideas, scale them with capital and expertise, and unlock high-value exits—whether through strategic acquisitions, trade buy-outs, or IPOs.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Molten Ventures Right Now?

Before you consider Molten Ventures, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Molten Ventures wasn't on the list.

While Molten Ventures currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime.
One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime.
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines