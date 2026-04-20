Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

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Molten Ventures Stock Down 1.9%

Molten Ventures Plc ( LON:GROW Get Free Report ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 535 and last traded at GBX 520.16, with a volume of 14674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 527.50.

The company has a current ratio of 261.33, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £892.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 468.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 467.90.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading British venture capital firm backing Europe's highest-growth private technology companies. Our expert investment team stay ahead of the curve, identifying transformative trends and next-generation companies before they break through. We combine multiple pools of capital to invest at all stages of the business lifecycle—from seed and early stage to growth and late stage—focusing on disruptive sectors like Spacetech, Fintech, and AI. Our strategy is simple: back bold ideas, scale them with capital and expertise, and unlock high-value exits—whether through strategic acquisitions, trade buy-outs, or IPOs.

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