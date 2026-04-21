Mondelez International (MDLZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Mondelez International to post earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $9.7617 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mondelez International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock's 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average is $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is 106.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Zacks Research raised Mondelez International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Argus raised Mondelez International to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Mondelez International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.47.

Read Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4,470.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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