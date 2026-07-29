Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $70.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock's previous close.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.95.

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Mondelez International Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of MDLZ traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,654,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,749,929. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,689 shares of the company's stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 21,804 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,802 shares of the company's stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Mondelez International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 157,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 144,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Mondelez International

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Mondelez reported revenue of $9.36 billion, above the $9.21 billion consensus, while adjusted EPS of $0.73 topped estimates near $0.67–$0.68. Revenue increased 4.1% year over year. Mondelez Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2026 Organic Sales Outlook Up

Mondelez reported revenue of $9.36 billion, above the $9.21 billion consensus, while adjusted EPS of $0.73 topped estimates near $0.67–$0.68. Revenue increased 4.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Organic growth and volumes improved: Organic net revenue rose 2.2%, supported by pricing and a 0.7% volume/mix gain. Management also highlighted market-share gains, stronger profitability and particularly robust growth in Latin America and other emerging markets. Oreo maker Mondelez beats second-quarter sales estimates

Organic net revenue rose 2.2%, supported by pricing and a 0.7% volume/mix gain. Management also highlighted market-share gains, stronger profitability and particularly robust growth in Latin America and other emerging markets. Positive Sentiment: Full-year organic sales outlook was raised: Mondelez now expects at least 2% organic net revenue growth in 2026, signaling confidence that pricing, demand and volume trends can continue. Mondelez International Lifts Outlook on Higher Quarterly Sales

Mondelez now expects at least 2% organic net revenue growth in 2026, signaling confidence that pricing, demand and volume trends can continue. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns remain supportive: The company announced a 4% increase to its quarterly dividend and returned $1.5 billion to shareholders during the first half of 2026. Year-to-date operating cash flow was $1.3 billion, with free cash flow of $0.7 billion. Mondelēz International Reports Q2 2026 Results

The company announced a 4% increase to its quarterly dividend and returned $1.5 billion to shareholders during the first half of 2026. Year-to-date operating cash flow was $1.3 billion, with free cash flow of $0.7 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $2.97–$3.12 brackets the approximately $3.05 analyst consensus, so the outlook was broadly in line rather than a major earnings upgrade.

Full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $2.97–$3.12 brackets the approximately $3.05 analyst consensus, so the outlook was broadly in line rather than a major earnings upgrade. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS was down 2.7% on a constant-currency basis despite the quarterly beat, indicating that currency and cost pressures remain risks to profit growth.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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