Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $68.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price target indicates a potential upside of 8.17% from the company's previous close.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.20.

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Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.71. 12,993,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,758,655. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 414,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,291,000 after buying an additional 252,700 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 97,522 shares of the company's stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 50,562 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,006,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,036 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 101,066 shares of the company's stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 54,066 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Mondelez International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Mondelez reported revenue of $9.36 billion, above the $9.21 billion consensus, while adjusted EPS of $0.73 topped estimates near $0.67–$0.68. Revenue increased 4.1% year over year. Mondelez Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2026 Organic Sales Outlook Up

Mondelez reported revenue of $9.36 billion, above the $9.21 billion consensus, while adjusted EPS of $0.73 topped estimates near $0.67–$0.68. Revenue increased 4.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Organic growth and volumes improved: Organic net revenue rose 2.2%, supported by pricing and a 0.7% volume/mix gain. Management also highlighted market-share gains, stronger profitability and particularly robust growth in Latin America and other emerging markets. Oreo maker Mondelez beats second-quarter sales estimates

Organic net revenue rose 2.2%, supported by pricing and a 0.7% volume/mix gain. Management also highlighted market-share gains, stronger profitability and particularly robust growth in Latin America and other emerging markets. Positive Sentiment: Full-year organic sales outlook was raised: Mondelez now expects at least 2% organic net revenue growth in 2026, signaling confidence that pricing, demand and volume trends can continue. Mondelez International Lifts Outlook on Higher Quarterly Sales

Mondelez now expects at least 2% organic net revenue growth in 2026, signaling confidence that pricing, demand and volume trends can continue. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns remain supportive: The company announced a 4% increase to its quarterly dividend and returned $1.5 billion to shareholders during the first half of 2026. Year-to-date operating cash flow was $1.3 billion, with free cash flow of $0.7 billion. Mondelēz International Reports Q2 2026 Results

The company announced a 4% increase to its quarterly dividend and returned $1.5 billion to shareholders during the first half of 2026. Year-to-date operating cash flow was $1.3 billion, with free cash flow of $0.7 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $2.97–$3.12 brackets the approximately $3.05 analyst consensus, so the outlook was broadly in line rather than a major earnings upgrade.

Full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $2.97–$3.12 brackets the approximately $3.05 analyst consensus, so the outlook was broadly in line rather than a major earnings upgrade. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS was down 2.7% on a constant-currency basis despite the quarterly beat, indicating that currency and cost pressures remain risks to profit growth.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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