Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BTIG Research

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.47.

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Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3%

MDLZ opened at $57.84 on Monday. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 141.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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