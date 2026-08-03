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Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Mondi logo with Materials background
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Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank raised Mondi’s price target to GBX 825 from GBX 760 but maintained a “hold” rating; the new target implies 9.24% downside from the previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with two “buy” and two “hold” ratings. MarketBeat reports a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average target price of GBX 912.50.
  • Mondi shares opened at GBX 909, up 1.9%, with a £4.01 billion market capitalization. Insiders purchased 162 shares worth approximately $119,590 over the past 90 days.
  • Five stocks we like better than Mondi.

Mondi (LON:MNDI - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 760 to GBX 825 in a note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective points to a potential downside of 9.24% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MNDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 840 to GBX 800 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,000 to GBX 940 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,085 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 912.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MNDI

Mondi Stock Up 1.9%

MNDI stock opened at GBX 909 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.58. Mondi has a 12 month low of GBX 660 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,084.99. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 733.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 805.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mike Powell acquired 42 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 710 per share, with a total value of £298.20. Also, insider Andrew King bought 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 710 per share, for a total transaction of £298.20. Insiders acquired 162 shares of company stock valued at $119,590 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper. The Corrugated Packaging segment provides virgin and recycled containerboards for fresh fruit packaging and heavy and fragile goods transport packaging applications; and corrugated solutions, such as corrugated boxes and packaging products.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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